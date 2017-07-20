AstraZeneca's Kyntheum OK'd in EU for plaque psoriasis

The European Commission approves AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Kyntheum (brodalumab) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Brodalumab is a biologic that selectively targets the interleukin-17 (IL-17) receptor subunit A, located on skin cells. Other interleukin inhibitors target free inflammatory mediators.

LEO Pharma has exclusive commercialization rights in Europe. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has global commercial rights ex-Europe except Japan and certain other Asian countries where Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. owns the rights.

Brodalumab is marketed in the U.S. by Valeant under the brand name Siliq.