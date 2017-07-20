UK NHS advisor backs Teva's Cinqaero for severe asthma; shares ahead 1% premarket

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to Britain's National Health Service (NHS) on service quality and costs, recommends Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) CINQAERO (reslizumab) for add-on therapy in adult patients with severe eosinophilic asthma that is inadequately controlled with high-dose corticosteroids plus another medication for maintenance treatment.

Reslizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin-5, is administered via IV infusion every four weeks. It reduces severe asthma attacks by reducing the levels of blood eosinophils, a type of white blood cell that creates inflammation related to allergies and asthma.

Shares are up 1% premarket on light volume.

Previously: Teva's Cinqaero OK'd in Europe (Aug. 18, 2016)