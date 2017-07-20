Futures flat ahead of ECB meeting

U.S. stock index futures are little changed, a day after all three major indexes closed at record highs, while traders remained optimistic about earnings.

Investors are now looking ahead to today's ECB meeting, which will be the first since Mario Draghi's hawkish comments in Sintra, Portugal.

Oil is up 0.3% at $47.47/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1236/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.27%.

