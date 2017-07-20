Moving up to the S&P 500: MGM, RMD, PKG, AOS, DRE

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) +2.8% premarket on news it is joining the S&P 500, replacing Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI), effective prior to the open of July 26; British American Tobacco is acquiring RAI.

Also, ResMed (NYSE:RMD), Packaging Corp. of America (NYSE:PKG), A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) will move up from the S&P MidCap 400 to replace Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG).

All stocks moving up to the S&P 500 have market caps above $10B, and the stocks dropping to the MidCap 400 have market caps below $4.5B.