SAP Q2 adds cloud customers, loses operating profit to expenses

SAP’s (NYSE:SAP) Q2 results include a 9% year-over-year growth in IFRS and non-IFRS cloud and software revenue, up to €4.76B. IFRS operating profit was down 27% due to restructuring expenses and share compensation expenses. Non-IFRS operating profit was up 4%.

Removing the software performance, IFRS and non-IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenues were up 28% on the year to €932M. New cloud bookings were up 33%.

SAP added about 500 S/4HANA customers in the quarter with 30% of those as net new customers. Total S/4HANA customer count up 70% on the year to 6,300.

FY17 guidance: SAP expects non-IFRS cloud subscriptions and support revenue between €3.8B and €4B, up from €2.99B last year. Non-IFRS cloud and software revenue expected to grow by 6.5% to 8.5%. Total non-IFRS revenue expected between €23.3B and €23.7B compared to €22.07B in 2016.

SAP shares are down 1.36% premarket.

