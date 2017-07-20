Ablynx and Sanofi team up to develop Nanobody-based therapeutics for inflammatory diseases; Sanofi up 2% premarket

Ablynx (OTC:ABYLY) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) ink a research collaboration and global exclusive license agreement to develop Nanobody-based therapeutics to treat a range of immune-mediated inflammatory disorders.

The deal gives Sanofi access to certain Nanobodies in Ablynx's existing portfolio in addition to its scientists and Nanobody platform. Sanofi will have global exclusive rights to certain multi-specific Nanobodies against selected targets, with options for similar rights to additional targets, totalling eight potential product candidates.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ablynx will receive an upfront payment of €23M, €8M in research funding, up to €2.4B in milestones and up to low-double-digit tiered royalties on net sales.