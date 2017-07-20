Floor & Decor Holdings announces pricing of secondary offering

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,718,550 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of the Company, including funds affiliated with Ares Management, L.P. and Freeman Spogli Management Co., L.P. and certain members of the Company’s management and directors of the Company at a public offering price of $40.00 per share.

In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,607,782 additional shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on July 25, 2017.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, Piper Jaffray and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Press Release