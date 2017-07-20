Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) resumed with Outperform rating and $148 (10% upside) price target by Credit Suisse.

Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) initiated with Buy rating and $44 (14% upside) price target by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) initiated with Buy rating and $11 (80% upside) price target by Aegis Capital.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) initiated with Overweight rating and $29 (104% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) price target raised to $15 (104% upside) from $8 by Oppenheimer.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) price target raised to $62 (13% upside) from $56 by Cantor.