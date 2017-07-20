Weather losses behind Travelers miss; shares down 1.35% premarket

The company notes relatively high levels of catastrophe and non-catastrophe weather-related losses. The combined ratio of 96.7% includes 6.4 points of cat losses; underlying combined ratio of 93.5%. One year ago, the combined ratio was 93.1%, with underlying at 92.3%.

Net investment income of $598M up 6% thanks to strong private-equity returns.

Net written premiums of a record $6.64B were up 5%.

Adjusted book value per share of $82.71 vs. $80.44 a year ago.

