Check Point Q2 shows software blade growth, flat products and licenses

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats.

Software blades subscriptions revenues were up 27% on the year to $118M while products and licenses revenues remained fairly flat with a 1% growth.

Deferred revenues were up 19% to about $1.1B.

Cash flow from operations were $226M and Check Point ended the quarter with $3.8B in cash and equivalents.

Check Point Software Technologies shares are down 3% premarket.

