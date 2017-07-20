Report: BP approaches possible buyers of North Sea assets

BP has approached potential buyers of its oil and gas production assets in the North Sea, possibly including the full range of its assets there, Dow Jones reports.

Potential buyers are said to include P-E firms, which have been coming in and extending production on North Sea fields.

BP says it remained "committed to the U.K. North Sea, and any rumors to the contrary are simply false."

North Sea production peaked in the 1990s, and it has become more expensive to extract the remaining barrels from aging fields.