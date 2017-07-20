Catalyst arrives? Ambac reaches deal on segregated account to exit rehab

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance for the State of Wisconsin has reviewed the agreement between Ambac (NASDAQ:AMBC) and stakeholders of the segregated account and given it a thumbs up.
The deal, says Ambac, will add about $461.4M, or $9.83 per share to adjusted book value.
BTIG bull Mark Palmer calls the agreement one of two major catalysts he's looking for, and it should grease the way for catalyst number two - a settlement of rep and warranty litigation with Bank of America. His $26 price target is 45% above last night's close.