JPMorgan adjusts Alphabet Q2 guidance

JPMorgan provides guidance for Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Q2 with adjustments due to the slowly recovering YouTube advertiser boycott and the landmark EU antitrust fine against the company.

Analyst Doug Anmuth cuts Q2 GAAP EPS from $8.47 to $4.54 and FY17 EPS from $34.54 to $30.55.

The FY18 EPS estimate goes up slightly from $41.48 to $41.81 as Anmuth still sees long-term positivity in the company with potential growth areas in the cloud and autonomous vehicles.

Alphabet will report Q2 results aftermarket on July 24.

Source: StreetInsider.