Ironwood GERD candidate successful in mid-stage study; shares ahead 4% premarket

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is up 4% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing IW-3718 in adult patients with uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically valid change from baseline in heartburn severity at week 8 for twice-daily IW-3718 (1500 mg) plus a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) compared to a PPI alone. Specifically, IW-3718 + a PPI showed a mean decrease of 58.0% from baseline in heartburn severity versus 46.0% for a PPI alone (p=0.04). In addition, the IW-3718 1500 mg cohort experienced a mean decrease in weekly regurgitation frequency of 55.4% from baseline compared to 37.9% for a PPI alone (p=0.01) (in patients with baseline regurgitation).

The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the results and clarify the design of a Phase 3 study evaluating the 1500 mg dose.

IW-3718 is a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant that was developed with drug delivery technology licensed from Depomed called Acuform. It is designed to deliver the sequestrant to the stomach over an extended period of time where it intercepts bile before it reaches the esophagus.

Management will host a conference call momentarily to discuss the data.