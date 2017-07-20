GE earnings: Immelt's last chance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO Jeff Immelt has one more earnings report (coming tomorrow) to cement his legacy, and recent history suggests it may be best for investors to prepare to be disappointed again.

The company has been providing investors with a number of bottom-line figures lately, in an effort to give Wall Street a clearer picture of Y/Y performance.

Although GE hasn’t missed profit expectations for two years, the stock has declined on the day results were revealed in the past six quarters. It's also been the worst performer in the DJIA during Immelt's reign.