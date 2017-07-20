More on WABCO Holdings' Q2

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) reports sales rose 10.4% in local currencies in Q2.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 30 bps to 31.4%.

SG&A expense rate improved 20 bps to 12.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 30 bps to 14.7%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: $3.025B to $3.1B (+8% to +11% in local currencies); Adjusted operating margin rate: 14.3% to 14.7%; GAAP operating margin rate: 13.3% to 13.7%; Adjusted net income: $325.5M to $341.6M; GAAP net income: $308.8M to $324.9M; Adjusted EPS: $6.05 to $6.35; Diluted EPS: $5.74 to $6.04; Diluted shares outstanding: ~54M.