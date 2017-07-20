Euro on the rise as Draghi speaks

"A very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed," says Mario Draghi, leading off his post-policy meeting press conference. The Q&A is getting underway now.

Given some of the hawkish rhetoric by ECB officials in the weeks leading up to today, some had expected a change in the central bank's policy statement, or in the tone of Draghi's remarks. Thus far, they have neither. The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), nonetheless, is on the rise, up 0.3% to $1.1549. The Stoxx 600 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is higher by 0.5% .

Previously: ECB leaves policy unchanged; Draghi press conference on tap (July 20)