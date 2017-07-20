Sell-side shops bullish on Sarepta after Q2 results; shares up 18% premarket

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is up 18% premarket on robust volume after it reported $35M in EXONDYS 51 sales for Q2 with expectations of 2017 sales as high as $130M. The consensus Q2 estimate was $22M.

Sell-siders are jumping on the bullish bandwagon after the Q2 beat. Needham has raised its 2017 estimate to $172M from $109M based on the acceleration in new patients. It believes EXONDYS 51 can achieve global sales of more than $500M, worth more than $2/share. It also believes the company can reach profitability as early as Q2 2018.

RBC has raised its price target on the stock to $64 (88% upside) from $60. Key additional catalyst is dystrophin data from the Exon 53 program later this year.

SunTrust has followed suit, raising its price target to $56 (65% upside) from $45.

Credit Suisse and Nomura are also positive, but Morgan Stanley is not on board. It maintains an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $33 (3% downside risk).

About 24% of Sarepta's float is sold short.

Source: Bloomberg