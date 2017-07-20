Wipro Q1 features analyst beats, reduced IT profits, and a buyback

Wipro reports Q1 results with beats on EPS and revenue.

The IT Services Segment reported nearly $2B in revenue, up 2.1% on the year, and $339M in profits, down 5.8%.

IT Products revenues were $98M, up 7%.

Q2 guidance: IT Services revenue expected between $1.96B and $2B.

Share buyback: Wipro proposes the repurchase of 343.75M equity shares at ₹2 each. Buyback price will be about $4.95 per equity share payable in cash for an amount up to $1.7B.

Wipro shares are up 1.1% premarket.

