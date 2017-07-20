Elliott slams BHP's potential potash expansion plan

Elliott Management warns BHP not to waste money on expanding in the currently over-supplied potash market, in the activist shareholder's latest call for change at the world's largest miner.

BHP has signaled it may move forward with development of its dormant Jansen potash mine in Canada in a counter-cyclical play to capture part of what it sees as a $50B/year market by the 2040s.

BHP has not made a decision on whether to develop a mining operation at Jansen but it said in its quarterly production update yesterday that it was 70% of the way through a US$2.6B investment in excavation and other work and was digging the shaft for a mine.