Trevena expects to file U.S. marketing application for pain med Olinvo no later than October; medical chief to depart next month; shares slip 4% premarket

Micro cap Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is down 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement outlining the agenda for today's Analyst Day in New York.

Enrollment has been completed in the ATHENA study to support its U.S. marketing application for pain candidate OLINVO (oliceridine injection). The company expects to file its NDA in the September/October time frame.

Oliceridine, a G-protein-biased ligand that targets the mu opioid receptor, is being developed as a potential replacement of intravenous opioid analgesics. Its value proposition is comparable pain relieving efficacy to morphine while minimizing the unwanted respiratory depression, GI dysfunction (constipation), nausea and vomiting.

Management will also discuss migraine candidate TRV250 (early-stage study results expected in H2) and a new preclinical lead optimization program targeting S1P receptors with a novel mechanism that has shown activity in preclinical models of chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy, neuropathic pain and inflammatory pain.

The company announces that chief medical officer David Soergel, M.D. will leave the company in late August to pursue another opportunity.

