Economic net income of $705M or $0.59 per share vs. $520M and $0.44 one year ago. Distributable income of $781.4M or $0.63 per share vs. $495M and $0.41 one year ago. Distribution is declared at $0.54 vs. $0.87 the previous quarter.

Management and advisory fees of $697M up 14% Y/Y; performance fees of $757M up 68%.

Total AUM of $371B up 4% Y/Y; fee-earning AUM of $281.9B up 6%.

$8.4B put to work in Q2; $20.2B YTD.

Conference call at 11 ET

Previously: Blackstone misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 20)