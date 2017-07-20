Omnicom beats in Q2 despite revenue decline

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is off 0.9% premarket despite posting Q2 earnings that beat expectations, on revenues that slipped 2.4% Y/Y.

EBITDA of $636.6M beat an expected $629.5M. Revenue was hit by a foreign exchange impact of 1.5% and a decrease in acquisition revenue of 4.4%, mitigated by organic gains of 3.5% Y/Y.

Operating profit inched up 0.7% to $565.5M.

Organic growth by geography: North America, 0.2%; UK, 9.3%; Euro Markets and other Europe, 7.8%; Asia Pacific, 7.1%; Latin America, 5%; Middle East and Africa, 20.4%.

Organic growth by discipline: Advertising, up 4.2%; CRM, up 3.7%; Public relations, down 0.3%; Specialty Communications, up 2.2%.

