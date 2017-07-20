Taseko Mines restarts Gibraltar mine operations

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) says it has restarted mining and milling operations at its Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine in British Columbia, which it idled Monday because of wildfires in the area.

But wildfires continue to rage in the province, and B.C.'s government yesterday took the unprecedented step of extending a state of emergency by two weeks.

Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) has suspended operations at its open-pit Mount Polley copper and gold mine because employees cannot reach the site.

Major pipeline companies in the region, including Kinder Morgan Canada (NYSE:KMI), have created fire breaks, installed sprinklers and taken other measures to protect operations.

At least seven lumber mills operated by West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF), Norbord (NYSE:OSB) and Tolko Industries also have been affected.