Spark's voretigene neparvovec nabs Rare Pediatric Disease designation from FDA

The FDA designates Spark Therapeutics' inherited retinal disease med LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) a drug for a rare pediatric disease, qualifying it to receive a Priority Review Voucher upon U.S. approval. The company can use the voucher for accelerated review of a future product candidate or it can sell it to a third party.

Its U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of January 12, 2018.

