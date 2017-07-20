BlackBerry wins right to sell security to U.S. government

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) is up 1.1% after word that an endorsement from the National Security Agency gives it the right to sell secure messaging to the U.S. government.

The NSA's National Information Assurance Partnership gave the sign-off to BlackBerry's tools that were based on acquisition Secusmart, and had previously endorsed BlackBerry rivals including Apple and Samsung.

Germany is BlackBerry's biggest government customer (and Secusmart was a German firm that got a deal to lock down Chancellor Angela Merkel's phone after reports that the phone was tapped by the NSA).

BlackBerry's encrypted voice and text messaging products are used by agencies in 20 countries, it says.