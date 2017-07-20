Stocks flat at the open

Stocks start flat, a day after all three major market indices posted new all-time closing highs; S&P and Nasdaq flat, Dow -0.1% .

European bourses move higher after the ECB said it would keep interest rates unchanged, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, Sears +19% at the open on news of its deal with Amazon to sell Alexa-enabled appliances, and Nike +3% following an upgrade from Morgan Stanley.

Sector movement is modest in the early going, with energy ( +0.5% ) showing relative strength as U.S. crude oil +0.9% at $47.54/bbl and Brent crude tops $50 following a big drop in U.S. stockpiles.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, sending the 10-year yield down 2 bps at 2.25% and the two-year yield off by a basis point at 1.35%.