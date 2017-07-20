Incyte launches late-stage study assessing JAK1 inhibitor itacitinib in in GvHD

The first patient has been treated in Incyte's (INCY -0.2% ) Phase 3 clinical trial, GRAVITAS-301, assessing JAK1 inhibitor itacitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

The study will assess the combination of itacitinib and corticosteroids compared to placebo plus corticosteroids. The primary endpoint is overall response rate at day 28 as measured by CIBMTR (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research) response index.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is April 2019. The estimated study completion date is March 2020.