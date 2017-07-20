Number of Americans renting hits 50-year high

The percentage of households renting rose to just under 37% last year, according to Pew Research. That's vs. 31% in 2006, and just less than the 37% seen all the way back in 1965.

While the groups that have historically tended to rent - young adults, nonwhites, and the lesser educated - continue to do so, Pew found rising rates of renters among traditional buyers like whites and middle-aged adults.

The reasons are well-known - home prices are back on the rise, and wages aren't keeping up, particularly in the more expensive coastal markets.

Included in the data is interesting news for Airbnb (Private:AIRB) fans ... there are a lot of unoccupied rooms out there - renting these out could generate $14K-$24K for the strapped homeowner.

Apartment REITs of interest: EQR, AVB, ESS, UDR, AIV, CPT, MAA, IRET, NXRT, APTS, IRT, BRG