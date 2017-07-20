Sell-side unfazed by Blackstone miss; shares turn higher

Even Steph Curry has off nights, says Evercore ISI's Glenn Schorr, calling Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Q2 "not the best, but still pretty good." He reminds that Q1 was particularly strong. He suggests the ENI miss could be due to energy-related marks. He keeps his Outperform rating and $36 price target.

Forex and energy-related headwinds were behind the miss, says Jefferies' Daniel Fannon, but performance remained strong across the majority of strategies. He rates the stock a Buy with $38 price target.

Oppenheimer bull Chris Kotowski has similar sentiments.

Investors seem to agree. After falling more than 2% at one point in premarket action, Blackstone is now up 0.5% on the session.

Source: Bloomberg's Felice Maranz.

