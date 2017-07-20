A. Schulman -19% after slashing full-year earnings guidance

A. Schulman (SHLM -18.8% ) plunges nearly 20% after cutting full-year earnings guidance to margin compression in its European business and weakened operating results from previous forecasts in certain other regions.

SHLM now sees FY 2017 EPS of $1.60-$1.70, much lower than its earlier guidance of $2.08-$2.18 and $2.03 analyst consensus estimate, as well as full-year adjusted EBITDA of $200M-$204M.

While volumes in Europe remain on track with expectations, SHLM says it is "incurring significant margin pressure in the region due to the magnitude and timing of raw material cost increases... This compression compounds the macroeconomic headwinds and previously disclosed operational challenges thus making our full-year guidance unattainable."