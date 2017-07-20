Rogers Communications +1.4% as wireless service powers profit beat

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is up 1.4% in U.S. trading after Q2 earnings beat expectations after a healthy gain in profits.

Wireless service revenue gains of 8% drove the overall 4% increase in revenue, thanks to a bigger subscriber base and a move to higher-value plans. Meanwhile, the cable business was stable as continued Internet growth offset drops in TV and phone.

Adjusted operating profit rose 5%, and adjusted net income was up 20%.

Revenue by segment: Wireless, C$2.048B (up 6%); Cable, C$870M (flat); Business Solutions, C$96M (down 1%); Media, C$637M (up 4%).

Cash flow from operations was C$823M, and free cash flow was C$626M. Debt leverage ratio improved to 3.0 from 3.1 a year ago.

