Amazon creating new service for AWS?

The Information reports that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) might use a Google-created software tool to create a new service on the Amazon Web Services cloud platform.

The Kubernetes open source software allows multiple applications to run at the same time, which can save developers time and companies on hiring extra developers. The software can also help with AI projects.

Juniper Networks VP of technology and strategy, cloud software Randy Bias calls Kubernetes “the future” of OpenStack particularly when paired with privately-developed tools like Microsoft’s management tool Helm Charts.

Amazon wants to stay competitive with Microsoft to prevent the competitor’s Azure platform from moving ahead in the cloud market. As of February, Amazon held 40% of the public cloud market while Microsoft, Google, and IBM combined had a 23% share.