Diffusion Pharma completes production milestone for late-stage study of TSC in brain cancer; shares ahead 23%

Thinly traded nano cap Diffusion Pharmaceutics (DFFN +22.7% ) jumps on a whopping 78x surge in volume in response to its announcement that it has completed a major production run of lead product candidate trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) which will be used to in its Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with newly diagnosed inoperable glioblastoma (GBM). The study should commence by year-end.

A Phase 2 study showed GBM patients treated with TSC experienced almost a four-fold increase in survival compared to historical controls.