Reports of illness from Virginia Chipotle location continue to rise

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -1.7% ) moves lower as its recent food safety incident in Virginia may be worse than first realized, with the number of reports of illness associated with the store continue to rise.

As of late Wednesday night, the founder of the iwaspoisoned.com food poisoning website said he had received reports of 133 people sickened at the CMG restaurant in Sterling, Va.

The director of the Loudoun County Health Department, which handles reports of illnesses in Sterling, says his office so far has received ~60 reports of people getting sick from the restaurant but that foodborne illnesses tend to be underreported.

Meanwhile, reports say rodents were spotted at one of CMG's Dallas-area restaurants, with some customers claiming their lunch was "ruined by rodents falling from the ceiling" on Tuesday.