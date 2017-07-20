IHeartMedia -7.4% as exchange offer extended again

IHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRT) is off 7.4% on relatively heavy volume after it again extended deadlines to take part in private term loan offers.

Talks with creditors have been ongoing for months as the firm faced nearly $350M in debt coming due this year.

The latest extension is to Aug. 4; some $45.5M in existing notes (about 0.6% of outstanding) had been tendered as of yesterday evening, not significantly different from the tender in late May.

Bloomberg noted that negotiations with a large creditor group seemed to arrive at a stalemate before tomorrow's original expiration of the latest offer.