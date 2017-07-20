Amazon acquired data analysis and search company in May

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquired data analysis startup Graphiq in May, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Sources claim the deal was valued around $50M.

Why would Amazon want Graphiq? The startup’s data collection included products, places, and people so users could better compare services or products in one space – a breadth of knowledge that could benefit the education of Alexa.

Graphiq had previously put out an Alexa app that answered user requests for the best product in a sector or other product comparison information.

