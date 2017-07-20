Scholastic -1.6% as children's book business declines post-'Potter'

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is 1.6% lower after some choppy morning trading following fiscal Q4 earnings where the company beat profit expectations but missed on revenues that fell nearly 3%.

Operating income rose 10% to $64.2M on increased education sales along with lower costs.

Revenue breakout: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, $282.8M (down 6%); Education, $126.3M (up 12%); International, $90.5M (down 10%).

With the absence of new Harry Potter titles, for fiscal 2018, it's guiding to revenue of $1.65B-$1.7B and a "commensurate decline" in operating profits. Excluding Potter impact from this year, it sees operating income growing by double digits.'

It's forecasting EPS of $1.20-$1.30, excluding one-time items and a noncash pension curtailment charge. Free cash flow is expected at -$10M to -$20M, with an increase in capex from upgrading its SoHo headquarters as well as strategic tech investments.

