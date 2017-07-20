Farmland Partners up nearly 8% after topping estimates

Prior to last night's Q2 report, the stock had been down 20% for the year - mostly since May - suggesting plenty of bad news already baked in. The American Farmland purchase took place in Q1, so Q2 and the rest of the year should reflect the positives from that.

Q2 adjusted FFO of $3.7M or $0.10 per share was up from $1.2M and $0.06 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1M up from $4M.

FPI +7.6% on the session.

