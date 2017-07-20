Vale forecasts 2017 iron ore production at low end of guidance

Vale (VALE -2.5% ) is lower after saying its iron ore production would close the year near the bottom of its forecast of 360M-380M metric tons, despite reporting record Q2 production.

Vale says it achieved a record for Q2 iron ore output of 91.85M metric tons, up 5.8% Y/Y, mainly due to the ramp-up of the S11D mines in the Northern System, and pellet production rose 21.5% to 12.2M metric tons.

The Northern System, which comprises the Carajás, Serra Leste and S11D mining areas, also hit a production record of 41.5M metric tons, up 13.7% Y/Y.

Vale says Q2 nickel production fell 16% Y/Y to 65.9K metric tons, mainly due to the reconstruction of a furnace and planned maintenance in Sudbury, Canada, and it cuts expected nickel output for the year from to 295K metric tons from 317K tons.