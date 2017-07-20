Musk claims 'approval' to build New York-DC Hyperloop transit (updated)

Elon Musk is firing up Hyperloop dreams on the Northeast Corridor, with a tweet claiming a "verbal" OK to dig a transit tunnel from New York to Washington, D.C. that pledges a half-hour commute.

Musk's Boring Company -- a side moonshot from his work at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX (Private:SPACE) -- is currently working in California on digging tunnels for high-velocity inter-city transit.

"Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins.," he tweets.

He goes on: "City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city." He's raising the prospect of working the NY-DC route in parallel with greater Los Angeles, and then eventually expanding California routes to San Francisco and building a Texas loop.

Musk is getting some fevered prompting online for details: Who gave "approval" and how?

Updated 2:12 p.m.: The White House has confirmed it's been in talks with Musk about the plan, according to Bloomberg's Tom Randall.