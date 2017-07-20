Reuters: U.S. bank card companies seek licenses to operate in China

U.S. payment card companies including Visa (V +0.2% ), MasterCard (MA +0.3% ) and American Express (AXP -1.2% ) are preparing to submit license requests to operate in China within months, Reuters reports.

However, it may take as long as two years for the companies to clear official scrutiny from banking regulators and others and to pass a security review, as well as meeting other conditions, according to the report.

U.S. payment network operators have been waiting for years to gain access to China, which first agreed in 2015 to open the card market to local and foreign businesses, but foreign card companies have been unable to set up local operations in the absence of a clear road map from Chinese authorities.

The entry of foreign card companies would challenge the dominance of state-backed China UnionPay, the sole operator in a yuan bank card payment network worth more than $8T in China.