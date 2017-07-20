Total talking with Myanmar to supply LNG, build power plant

Total (TOT +0.6% ) says it is in talks with Myanmar's government to supply the country’s most populous city, Yangon, with liquefied natural gas and build a power plant.

TOT's push into downstream operations highlights the concerns of global LNG producers as they try to lure new buyers to sop up excess supply that has depressed prices by ~70% since 2014.

TOT, which has been operating in Myanmar since 1992, already produces gas from the Yadana field in the Andaman Sea off the country’s west coast that meets about half of its gas needs.