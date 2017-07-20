Axios: Uber considering BofA vice chair for CEO

Axios reports that Uber's (Private:UBER) board of directors have a CEO candidate in mind: Bank of America vice chair Anne Finucane.

Uber needs a CEO who can handle the aftermath of scandals, rid Uber of its sexual harassment culture, and attract future investments. Finucane could check off all those boxes.

Finucane spent 22 years at BofA and served in a position tied to public policy and global markets, which could come in handy when dealing with Uber's regulatory battles overseas.

