Google and Citrix expand partnership to improve enterprise cloud solutions

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces a partnership extension with Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) to help enterprise customers use their desktop infrastructure and apps through any device via Google’s cloud.

The expansion will bring the Citrix Cloud to the Google Cloud Platform along with app delivery tool NetScaler.

Sharefile will integrate with G Suite to allow for native Google Doc editing and storage.

Citrix Receiver use will deepen in Chrome and Android for device security.

Google’s cloud platform has a far lower market share than public cloud leaders Amazon Web Services (40% market share) and Microsoft Azure with the latter also dominating the enterprise market space. Improvements in enterprise cloud solutions could woo more customers towards Google’s cloud.

