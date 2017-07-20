Apple reportedly working on electric car battery project

China’s Yicai Global reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is working with automotive battery maker CATL on a rumored electric battery project.

Apple previously confirmed the “Project Titan” self-driving electric car project but didn’t appear interested in pursuing vehicle development at this time.

Google’s Waymo abandoned its Firefly cars to instead put its autonomous driving tech platform with mass-produced models from top vehicle manufacturers, a tactic also used by Baidu, which has teamed with Microsoft.

