Home improvement stocks hammered by Sears-Amazon partnership

Shares of Home Depot (HD -4.1% ) and Lowe's (LOW -5% ) suffer their worst showing of this year after Sears (SHLD +14.1% ) announced an agreement to sell its Kenmore line of home appliances directly through Amazon; Best Buy (BBY -3.5% ), which also sells appliances, and Whirlpool (WHR -4.3% ) also are down sharply.

If AMZN chooses to dive further into the appliance business, one of the few retail areas where it has yet to penetrate deeply, home improvement stocks could get hit further moving forward, WSJ's Amrith Ramkumar writes.

But Baird analyst Peter Benedict thinks the selloff creates a buying opportunity, believing the SHLD-AMZN partnership likely will have a limited impact on HD and LOW as other major appliance brands already sell on AMZN, though he admits the deal introduces "improved competition" from a brand both retailers do not carry.