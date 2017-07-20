YouTube TV comes to 10 new markets

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube TV has launched in 10 more American cities with local contracts in place to allow inclusion of the Big Four networks.

The YouTube TV packaged has expanded to include 48 channels for $35 per month with unlimited DVR and the ability to stream to six devices simultaneously from one account.

Competing product DirecTV Now launched without DVR capabilities, though those could come soon, and only allows two devices simultaneously.

DirecTV Now debuted strong with 328K subscribers in the first two months, but subscriber numbers dropped 3K in February and fell flat in March due partly to tech glitches and limitations.

YouTube TV could take DirecTV’s market share if the tech remains steady and the service continues to roll out to more geographic areas.

