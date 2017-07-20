Buffalo Wild Wings upgraded at Wedbush but hardly a glowing endorsement

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD +0.9% ) is higher after Wedbush upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $115 price target, saying current valuation reflects the company's "uncertain path" toward improvement and the many challenges it faces.

Wedbush remains skeptical of BWLD's prospects and cuts its FY 2017 earnings estimates, but after dropping 20% YTD, concerns about the company already are well known.

The firm thinks BWLD lacks the pricing power to offset wing inflation given several years of outsized increases, and remains skeptical that additional cost cuts can be achieved in the near-term, but it thinks those views are generally understood.