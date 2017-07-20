Danaher -2% as Q2 earnings beat less than it appears, analyst says

Danaher (DHR -2% ) is down despite reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and raising FY 2017 earnings guidance, seeing EPS of $3.90-$3.97 vs. $3.93 analyst consensus estimate and up from its prior outlook of $3.85-$3.95.

Wells Fargo reiterates its Market Perform rating on the shares, saying the Q2 beat does not look quite as strong on closer inspection.

The firm explains that DHR beat revenue slightly on a dollar basis, but core growth appears to be slightly below consensus and guidance, and while full-year guidance was raised slightly, Q3 is below consensus; no major surprises are noted in Life Sciences or Diagnostics, except that DHR is discontinuing the Veris line to focus on Cepheid.